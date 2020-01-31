Rain Friday Afternoon with a Gradual Warm Trend for Beginning of Work Week

Light winds Friday morning with rain developing Friday afternoon, highs in the upper 40s. Showers will taper off Saturday morning with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Above average temperatures will linger into next week with highs soaring into the 60s.

Friday Night: Periods of rain, cloudy and cool with a low of 37°.

Saturday: Showers tapering off, gradually improving conditions with a high of 55°. Light wind. Saturday night low 36°

Sunday: Nice & Sunny Day with a high of 60°.