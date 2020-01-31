Rising Spotlight: Relay For Life Kickoff Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Charlotte invites the community to help kickoff the 2020 Relay For Life of Charlotte season on Saturday, February 1, at Northlake Mall, 6801 Northlake Mall Dr., Charlotte, 28216. The citywide kickoff will held from 12:00 p.m.-2:00p.m.

The American Cancer Society will be launching this year’s Relay season with the following activities:

Survivors sharing their stories of hope

Dynamic interactive entertainment including the Roaring Panthers of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School marching band

Free food and beverages

The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.

Scott Anderson, marketing director at Northlake Mall says, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with the American Cancer Society by hosting the 2020 Relay For Life Citywide Kickoff this year. It will be exciting to work with Mecklenburg County and ACS staff to create a festive atmosphere with plenty of complimentary food, entertainment and compelling survivor stories as we kickoff the Relay season. We hope everyone will come on out and join us at Northlake Mall!”

This year’s Relay For Life event will be held on May 16, 2020 at First Ward Park. The Relay For Life of Charlotte is an opportunity to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. Since 1985, Relay For Life events have raised nearly $6.5 billion for the American Cancer Society.

ACS estimates that 1 out of 3 people in the US will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Funds raised at Relay For Life events help the ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research, and gives cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.

Join the Relay For Life movement in any of the following ways:

Attend the kickoff celebration

Start or join a fundraising team

Volunteer to help plan or organize the event

Make a donation

Invite a cancer survivor to be celebrated, or if you’re a survivor, join us.

Join or donate to the Relay For Life of Charlotte. Visit www.RelayForLife.org/CharlotteNC.

Tag Relay For Life of Greater Charlotte at #ComeTogetherCLT, #CharlottevsCancer, #CLTRelay, #TogetherInTheFight