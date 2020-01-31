Super Bowl 54: Do You Think The 49ers Or Chiefs Will Win?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The world’s most watched television program is Sunday night! Super Bowl 54, of course. Singer Demi Lovato will open up the game, singing the National Anthem. Performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez take the stage for half-time.

And oh yeah, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face-off head to head in a little football match. Going into the playoffs, the Chiefs were number one in the AFC and the 49ers were number one in the NFC. Both teams are worthy of the big win.

Our question of the night: who’s going to win Super Bowl 54: the Chiefs or the 49ers?

This episode’s panel features:

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

Two-time Super Bowl champ and former Pittsburgh Steeler Jeff Reed

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge