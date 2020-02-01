Edge On The Clock: Deer Tramples Man In McDonald’s Parking Lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Oh, deer! A Locust, North Carolina man was trampled by Bambi in a McDonald’s parking lot, and it was captured on surveillance video. The man is retired Detective Ken Worthy who says he wasn’t hurt, and he’s grateful the deer hit him, rather than his wife or a child. And if it’s any consolation, he didn’t even spill his drink!

Plus, odds-makers in Vegas think the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl 54, but the Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous resident, Fiona the hippo, made it clear who she’s going for after she was seen throwing up on a Chief’s buoy. And, a dog that beat cancer will be featured in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday. “Scout” is a golden retriever who serves as the unofficial mascot for the company Weathertech and he’s also the CEO’s pet.