Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff Weighs-In On ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Trend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At least 8 counties across North Carolina are now labeled as ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Communities. Gaston, Stanly, and Cabarrus Counties are among them. Leaders there told WCCB News it’s a move to protect their citizens’ right to bear arms. But, Mecklenburg County will not join that list. Sheriff Garry McFadden explained why.

“We know this is a political agenda. We’re in a political year, and so somebody needs to rouse the crowd, rouse the community,” says Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Last year, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office issued 17-thousand gun permits and licenses in the county. And, the office is showing no signs of slowing down this year.

“Here in Mecklenburg County, people come and apply for their concealed carry permits, and they also have the license to carry in the gun permits, so we abide by that, we give them their permits, their license, and they do what they need to do to protect their loves ones and families,” he says. “I am the sheriff, and we’re gonna follow the law. If the law changes, we follow that change. We uphold the law, yes, we will. We uphold the Second Amendment, yes we will,” says McFadden.

Sheriff McFadden says he welcomes any debate or conversation about the Second Amendment Sanctuary issue. He believes leaders should focus on ways to fight violent crime, human trafficking, and homelessness.