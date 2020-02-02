Christian McCaffrey Named NFL Fantasy Player Of The Year

MIAMI, FL. — Christian McCaffrey’s record-breaking 2019 season earned a big stamp of recognition on Saturday as he was named the NFL Fantasy Player of the Year at the league’s ninth annual NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

The award caps a stellar campaign in which McCaffrey was named AP All-Pro First Team at both the running back and flex positions after joining the exclusive 1,000-1,000 club.

He was also named to his first Pro Bowl, and earned PFWA All-NFL honors and Sporting News All-Pro honors.

McCaffrey led the NFL with 2,392 scrimmage yards, third-most by any player in NFL history. He scored 19 total touchdowns which tied for the most in the NFL in 2019.

With 1,387 rushing yards (third-most in the NFL) and 1,005 receiving yards (most by any running back in 2019), McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

During Super Bowl week, Faulk spoke about McCaffrey’s spectacular season, saying that he’s become a “better version” of him.

In just his third season, McCaffrey eclipsed his own NFL record for most receptions by a running back, finishing with 116. He became just the second player ever with 1,000+ rushing yards and 100+ receptions in a single season.

He has more scrimmage yards than any Panthers player in his first three seasons (5,443) and more than any NFL player since 2017. McCaffrey now has the most career receiving yards (2,523), receptions (303), receiving touchdowns (15), and receiving first downs (135) by a running back in Carolina history.