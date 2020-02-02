Convicted Felon Charged After Using USPS For Drug Trafficking

1/4

SPENCER, N.C. — A convicted felon has been arrested for drug trafficking after using USPS to ship large amounts of marijuana from California to North Carolina.

On January 30, a suspect was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after responding to a tip from the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers that a shipment of marijuana was being delivered.

Surveillance was created around the area following the tip and after the package was delivered a search warrant was obtained.

During surveillance investigators observed the suspect go inside the resident and walk out with the package and place it inside his vehicle.

As the suspect was preparing to leave the investigators stopped him and executed a search. According to a news release, the package was determined to contain 10 packages of high grade marijuana, weighing over ten pounds.

The suspect who was identified as Michael Paul Miller, 40, was then taken into custody.

After Miller’s arrest investigators executed a search warrant and was able to discover more evidence with he help of the Spencer Police Department. The residence had a large scale marijuana and THC vape pen distribution.

According to a release, there was an additional 4.4 pounds of high grade marijuana, 1,995 grams of THC vape pen cartridges, drug packaging paraphernalia, and an AR-15 5.56 assault rifle seized from the property.

The total value of the marijuana and THC seized was over $60,000, the release said.

After further investigation it was found that Miller was having numerous packages of marijuana shipped from California to as many as four different North Carolina addresses.

Miller was charged with two counts of Trafficking Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, deputies said. His bond was set at $50,000.

Miller was previously convicted in Rowan County Superior Court and due to his previous convictions, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

This matter will be reviewed by United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of North Carolina for possible federal prosecution.