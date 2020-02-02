Crash In East Charlotte Leaves One Dead

1/7

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Uber driver has been charged for the fatal crash that caused the death of their passenger in an accident on Saturday in east Charlotte, CMPD says.

Officers responded to the incident around 1:31 p.m. where they found a 2014 BMW 535i with extensive damage to the front-end and the driver’s side.

The female passenger had been ejected from the car after not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the incident and was lying unresponsive on the roadway. Medic and CFD responded to the scene and the passenger was declared dead on the scene.

The passenger has been identified as 40-year-old Konjit Frangulis.

The driver Geoffrey Adams, 57, was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

After initial investigation it was revealed that Adams struck a utility pole after running off the road in the northbound lanes on East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Adams who was not impaired at the time has been charged with Reckless Driving and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, CMPD says.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Oberer at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person has been killed after a crash on Saturday in east Charlotte.

The wreck happened at the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Delta Lake Drive, according to a tweet from Charlotte Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to additional reports, one other person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium Health.

Traffic Advisory; East WWT Harris / Delta Lake Dr; MVA with fatality; 4800 block of East WWT closed in both directions; seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/f7T25jIHad — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 1, 2020

Traffic has been shut down in both directions on East W.T. Harris Boulevard for hours while police investigate.

There is no additional information at this time.