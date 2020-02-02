Lincoln County Detectives Seek Public’s Help Finding Runaway Teen And Missing Man

1/3

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their search for a runaway teen and a missing man in unrelated cases.

Alexis Pack, the 15-year-old juvenile, was reported missing by her sister on January 23, 2020, a release said. She was last seen the same day around 5 p.m. after stating that she was going to check the mail outside her home on Camelot Lane in Vale.

Pack has been described as a white female, 5’1″ and weighing around 130 pounds. She previously lived in the Newton area before moving to Lincoln County.

Anyone who knows or has any knowledge of a missing or runaway juvenile’s whereabouts and conceal that information from authorities is a criminal offense and may lead to arrest.

In an unrelated case, 38-year-old Rene Garcia Gomez of Grassy Creek Road was last seen leaving to go to work on January 16, 2020 around 7 a.m.

According to a release, Gomez has been diagnosed with a medical issue and is supposed to be taking medication daily. He did not take his medication with him.

Gomez has been described as having brown eyes and hair, weighing 175 pounds, 5’6″. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Gomez drives a gray 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with the license plate being DED-2036. The vehicle also has paint peeling from the roof and hood area.

He is known to frequent big box stores in Mooresville and Hickory.

Anyone with information on Pack or Gomez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.