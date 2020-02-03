Asheville-Based Earth Fare Closing All Stores, Holding Liquidation Sales

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville-based Earth Fare, a specialty natural and organic grocery store, has announced that it is beginning a liquidation of all stores, including the Charlotte area locations.

Earth Fare says all employees have been notified of the upcoming closures of all stores and the corporate office.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” said Earth Fare.

In a statement released today, Earth Fare says that they have tried to implement several strategies to grow and expand, but that they have not been able to overcome their challenges.

“While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go- forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores,” added Earth Fare.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the liquidation sales for significant price reductions on a wide variety of products. The retailer says some store fixtures will also be available as part of the liquidation process.