CMPD Investigating After Man Hit And Killed By Train In University Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in northeast Charlotte on Saturday night.

At about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st, CMPD officers were called about a person who was walking on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Old Concord Road and Jon Kirk Drive. Arriving officers found 25-year-old Codey Humphreys unresponsive and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Humphreys’ truck became stuck in the mud after he drove on the grass between the train tracks and Old Concord Road. Authorities say Humphreys called a friend for help before he started walking north, between the rails of the train tracks, when he was hit by the northbound train.

CMPD is working with Norfolk Southern to determine which train struck Humphreys. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Williams at (704) 432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.