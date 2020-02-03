Gardner-Webb Joins Black History Month Celebration

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C — In February, Gardner-Webb University joins the annual celebration of Black History Month, or National African American History Month. The Black History Month 2020 theme, “African Americans and the Vote,” is in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment (1920) granting women’s suffrage and the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment (1870) giving black men the right to vote.

During the month, Gardner-Webb offers the following programs to highlight the achievements and contributions of African Americans:

• Feb. 4 – Warren Stukes, a December 2019 graduate of Gardner-Webb’s School of Divinity and the Charlotte Area Urban Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will speak at Dimensions at 9:25 a.m. in Tucker Student Center.

• Feb. 5 – 7:30 p.m. in Tucker Student Center – The Black Student Association hosts Black History Trivia Game Show with prizes.

• Feb. 11 – 2 to 5 p.m. on the main floor of the Dover Library – A celebration of Black History Month with a reception sponsored by the Black Student Association. Visit the gallery and view images of artwork by black artists throughout history and read the poetry of Langston Hughes. Exhibit installed by Christie Williamson and Nancy Bottoms.

• Feb. 17 – Presentation of “The Emanuel Documentary” at 7 p.m. in Tucker Student Center. Sponsored by the Office of Student Development and Office Christian Life and Services, the film powerfully weaves the history of race relations in Charleston, S.C., with the significance and impact of Mother Emanuel Church and the hope that emerges in the aftermath of the shooting that took the lives of nine people.

• Feb. 29 – Student Activities is sponsoring a trip to the Civil Rights Museum in Atlanta, Ga.

Auxiliary aids will be made available to persons with disabilities upon request 48 hours prior to the event. Please call 704-406-2155 or email disabilityservices@gardner-webb.edu with your request.

