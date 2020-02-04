Edge On The Clock: The Best Super Bowl Ads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There were plenty of interesting, funny or emotional Super Bowl ads this Sunday. Google grabbed our attention and pulled at our heartstrings with theirs. They featured an older man, fondly reminiscing about the love of his life, Loretta, while asking Google to show him photos of the two of them, places they visited, and their favorite movie. The ad is actually inspired by a true story of a Google employee.

Plus, cosmetic conglomerate Olay took girl power to new heights! It teamed up with NASA to showcase the advancement of women in science and technology. And, Ellen Degeneres fronted a hilarious ad for Amazon’s Alexa, which imagined life without the digital voice assistant in different time periods.