Stranded Motorist Arrested After Trying To Steal Deputy’s Patrol Car On I-485

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after authorities say his car broke down and he tried to steal a Union County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car on I-485 in Mecklenburg County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was driving home Monday evening on I-485 between Providence Road and Lawyers Road, when he noticed traffic backing up because of a disabled vehicle in the left lane.

The deputy stopped and talked to 22-year-old JeJuan McCalston, whose vehicle was apparently out of fuel. After calling Mecklenburg County authorities to help with traffic control, the deputy attempted to push the disabled vehicle out of the road for safety reasons.

After a a short conversation, officials say McCalston ran from his vehicle and got into the deputy’s patrol vehicle. McCalston repeatedly pushed the patrol vehicle’s gas pedal and tried to drive away, but couldn’t release the transmission lock.

The deputy was able to remove McCalston from the patrol vehicle and take him to custody. Matthews Police responded and arrested McCalston, who was charged with Felony Attempted Larceny and Driving While Impaired.