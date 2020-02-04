The Snark: Bachelor Snitches & Stitches, Kourtney’s Curtain Call, Harrison’s #5, and a Determined Teen
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
The bachelorette snitching and crying continues on The Bachelor…but the best part is the head banging and stitches that follow.
Kourtney Kardashian is pulling a Harry & Meghan.
Congrats to Harrison Ford…his 5th Indiana Jones movie is in the works.
A teenager in Brazil takes his addiction a little too far…as well as Derek with this story….
