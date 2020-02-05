NCDOT Award $10.4 Million Contract to Improve I-77 South of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $10.4 million contract to improve approximately 1.3 miles of I-77 south of uptown Charlotte between the Morehead Street and Brookshire Freeway exits.

The contract calls for milling and paving, concrete pavement repairs, and installing pavement markings and snowplowable markers.

The project also includes improvements to the northbound and southbound bridges over Morehead Street, Irwin Creek/Stewart Creek Greenway and Fourth/Trade Streets.

Contract crews will clean and paint the bridges, replace bridge joints, perform repairs to the concrete deck, and add a new deck overlay to smooth the ride for motorists.

Work can start as early as March 2 and is scheduled for completion in August 2021.