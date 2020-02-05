One Killed, One Injured After Gunman Shoots Into Rideshare Vehicle In University Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have charged a suspect after an incident that left one person dead and another injured when a gunman shot into a rideshare vehicle in northeast Charlotte on Sunday.

According to the CMPD, Medic pronounced 19-year-old Jacquez Moore dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Old Concord Road near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Road, according to police.

The rideshare driver told police that he had picked up two passengers and was on the way to a location, when a vehicle pulled up next to his car while he was stopped. An individual inside the other vehicle fired multiple times at the rear of his car, striking Moore and the female passenger. The rideshare driver then drove a short distance away before pulling over and calling 911.

CMPD has charged Trevor Lloyd Powell for his involvement in the homicide, a news release said. Powell was identified as the suspect after investigation and was arrested on February 5 without incident.

After being interviewed he was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of discharging a firearm into a occupied moving vehicle and possession of marijuana.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Wright is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600