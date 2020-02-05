The Snark: Matt’s Cats, DrunkTattooing, a Housewife’s Dog, Katy’s Gardening, Madonna’s Offer, and a Lesson on Drug Dealing Organizational Skills
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
On Meet the Frasers we find out how Matt and his girlfriend, Alexa, celebrate National Shower with A Friend Day. Note: a cat is not always a friend when you throw them in the shower…those paybacks can be nasty.
Cat hater Madison from Below Deck Sailing Yacht thinks she is really smart when it comes to getting a drunk tattoo.
For the dog lovers…we visit the Real Housewives of New Jersey and can’t help but wonder what this dog is thinking.
Britain’s Prince Charles may be looking for a new gardener thanks to Katy Perry.
Speaking of the royals…Prince Harry and Meghan are getting an offer from Madonna that they might want to think twice before accepting.
A Florida drug dealer may think twice about his organizational skills.
