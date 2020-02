CATAWBA, N.C. — The American Red Cross is opening shelters in Catawba and Rutherford County as a response to extreme weather conditions in the area.

People can seek shelter at the following areas:

In Catawba County shelter for evacuations are at Catawba County Community College.

In Rutherford County shelter for evacuations are at Second Baptist Church in Rutherfordton.

