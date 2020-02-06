CMPD Arrest Suspect That Had Medical Emergency Resulting In Officer Injured, One Dead

1/3

2/3

3/3





The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has charged a suspect who hit a pedestrian with their car in southwest Charlotte. The pedestrian later died at the hospital.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where a pedestrian was hit while on the sidewalk by 52-year-old Robert Scott who was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, CMPD said.

Medic arrived on the scene and transported the pedestrian to Atrium Health Center Main with life-threatening injuries. Scott was also transported to Atrium Health Center Pineville.

The CMPD Major Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene all responded to conduct an investigation of this crash.

According to CMPD, the preliminary investigation indicates that the Hyundai, driven by Scott, was initially stopped on S. Tryon Street at W. Arrowood Rd but accelerated from a stop while the light was red and crossed W. Arrowood Road. The car then struck a raised curb on the right side and traveled on the sidewalk, with all four wheels, for approximately 250 feet before striking the pedestrian/victim.

The victim in this crash was walking south on the sidewalk with his back to the vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health Center at 11:02 a.m. due to the injuries sustained in this crash, the release said.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Afzal Nadeem.

CMPD has charged Scott with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, and a Red-Light Violation.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash, however, this investigation is ongoing and test results for impairment are pending. Scott did not sustain an injury in this crash and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Crum at (704) 432-2169 Ex. 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured while attempting to help a driver that was suffering from a medical emergency, but before that the driver hit a pedestrian.

According to CMPD, a man who was having some sort of medical emergency was driving slow through the intersection near South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road when the person went on the curb and struck the pedestrian.

The officer was called to the area for the incident and whole there attempted to get the man’s car to stop but the officer was ran over somehow in the process by the man’s car.

The officer has minor injuries and was not transported, CMPD says. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as well as the pedestrian that was hit.

This is a developing story.