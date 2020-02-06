CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston Talks Security, Credit Recovery Program, and Bond Projects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston provided WCCB Charlotte with an update on Thursday on school security measures and the failed crisis alert system. Winston also explained the credit recovery program for high school seniors after State Superintendent Mark Johnson called for higher standards. The district has also been given the biggest bond ever, $922 million dollars and 29 projects. Winston discussed changes in the process and his efforts to be transparent with the community.