Edge On The Clock: Man Faces Charges For Telling Plane Full Of People He May Have Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A viral stunt gone wrong. SoundCloud music producer James Potok is facing charges of mischief and breach of recognizance after he announced to a plane full of people that he’d just returned from China, and could be sick with the coronavirus. The flight was two hours in progress to Jamaica, and had to turn around so he could be escorted off and tested.

Plus, a “manifesto of mistruths” is what Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calls President Trump’s State of the Union speech. And, Queen of Pop Madonna is being sued by fans for starting her concerts much later than advertised.