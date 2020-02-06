Iredell-Statesville County Schools Release Statement After Video Shows Bus Driver Driving Through Flooded Street

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools release a statement after a video shows a school bus driver driving on a flooded road. The school system dismissed students early on February 6, 2020. The early dismissal was a result of inclement weather and the forecast for heavy rains and worsening conditions throughout the day.

Facebook user Scott Bruton posted a video that captured the incident. You can see that video below:

Two Words…… Stu Pid! Iredell County elementary school bus Posted by Scott Bruton on Thursday, February 6, 2020

School officials say:

Iredell-Statesville school bus 312 out of Troutman Elementary drove through standing water in Ridge Creek subdivision located off of Clontz Hill Road in Troutman, NC. The I-SS administration is investing the incident. Prior to leaving the elementary campus, school administration assigned an additional adult monitor to ride each bus in an effort to more closely monitor weather and road conditions. The bus entered into the neighborhood, which has only one way in and one way out, at 11:34am. After dropping off students in the neighborhood and prior to exiting the neighborhood, there was a significant change to the water level on the roadway. The driver called the principal, and asked for advice. The bus sat for several minutes as a decision was made about exiting the neighborhood. After discussion among three adults and watching multiple other vehicles drive through the area without incident, the driver was directed by her supervisor to exit the neighborhood. The bus drove through the water at 11:51am. The district does acknowledge that drivers are trained to not drive through water unless it is an emergency. After completing a review of the situation, the district will determine further action.

Superintendent Brady Johnson reported that all students returned home safely today.