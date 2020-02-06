Justin Bieber’s Wife Bans Phones From Their Bedroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Newlywed Hailey Baldwin Bieber covers the March edition of Elle magazine, and in it, she opens up about what it’s like being married to mega-superstar Justin Bieber. The 23-year-old reveals that they’d been legally married for a year before their wedding ceremony. During that time, they were hit with the news of her husband’s Lyme disease diagnoses. And on top of that, they had to learn to manage both of their schedules and careers and their new marriage.

So to help, Mrs. Bieber came up with a rule for the bedroom: no phones unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Our question of the night: what’s one rule you have for your lover?

