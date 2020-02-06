The Snark: A Bachelor Telenovela, Interesting New Diet Lifestyles, a Paper Factoid, a Movie Downer, and a Wimpy Boozer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Aren’t we lucky? A bonus episode of The Bachelor turns into a telenovela with a terrible story line and really bad actors…and then we get an Instagram girl fight.

Learning about new diet lifestyles thanks to Kim K’s daughter North West and Derek’s kids.

An interesting factoid thanks to the State of the Union Address.

Why some people don’t like today’s movies.

We head Below Deck and find out that Chef Kevin can’t handle criticism or booze.

