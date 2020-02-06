Were Gayle King’s Questions About Kobe Bryant’s Past Sexual Assault Case Fair Game?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – World-renowned journalist Gayle King, under fire, for asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s life, legacy, and sexual abuse allegations. It’s a clip of her interview that has caught the attention of Mamba fans in mourning, worldwide.

In the interview, King, in part, asks Leslie, “It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of sexual assault charge that was dismissed in 2004. Is it complicated for you, a woman, as a WNBA player?” Leslie answered, “It’s not complicated for me at all. Kobe he was never like that. I have just never seen him being the kind of person that would violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person I know.” King, in part replied, “But Lisa, you wouldn’t, though.”

Rappers Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent took to social media to respond to that portion of King’s interview. Snoop asked “What do you gain from that? and “why didn’t you come after Harvey Weinstein,” and “Respect the family and back off, before we come get you,” which some say seemed like a threat.

50 Cent was also incredibly angry, asking: what is the goal? To publicly convict him? Is it justice or is it revenge?

King responded to the controversy in her own words on social media. She admitted that when taken out of context, the clip of the interview is jarring, and placed part of the blame on the network (CBS) for releasing that clip. But she says the last thing she wanted to do, was tarnish Bryant’s image. She says, “I too am mourning his loss just like everyone else. I still am shocked by it. It’s tragic and untimely and the last thing I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time and I hope people understand that.”

Our question of the night: were Gayle’s questions about Kobe fair game?

This episode’s pane features:

WCCB News Edge Contributor Ashley Anderson

Janine Davis from V101.9 and founder and executive director of Girl Talk Foundation

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge