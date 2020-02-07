Independent Show Car Owners Welcomed On Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Frontstretch at Pennzoil Auto Fair

CONCORD, N.C. — With a nod to some of the nation’s foremost car enthusiasts, Charlotte Motor Speedway will add a new wrinkle to the Pennzoil AutoFair on April 2-5.

For the first time in the history of the world’s largest automotive extravaganza, a limited number of participants unaffiliated with car clubs can display their vaunted vehicles on the speedway’s expansive frontstretch.

A $50 entry for one car includes two passes to the Pennzoil AutoFair on April 4 and 5. Additionally, every vehicle in the group is eligible to partake in the Best in Show competition.

All makes, models, foreign or domestic, are welcome to register. Vehicles cannot be advertised for sale while parked on the infield.

Registration for the Spring Pennzoil AutoFair is available here. The first 75 applicants will be accepted. Prospective applicants can also register on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the next Cars and Coffee event from 7-10 a.m. All registration closes on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Pennzoil AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

In addition, kids can enjoy face-painting, bounce houses, and other games and entertainment in the Play Zone. Hours for the April 2-5 Pennzoil AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Single-day tickets are $13 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. A 4-Day Weekend Pass is available for just $32.

To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, or buy them at the gate.

