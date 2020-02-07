Isolated Shower Saturday, Nice Sunday, Unsettled And Mild Next Week

Mostly clear skies and calming winds are expected overnight with lows in the upper 20s. Snow showers will taper off in the mountains this evening, with slick spots possible overnight. Increasing clouds are expected Saturday with below average temperatures, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Although a few showers are possible, no widespread significant rain is expected. Mountain communities can expect scattered snow showers with minor accumulations. Sunshine will return Sunday with milder temperatures, highs in the upper 50s. Unsettled conditions along with above average temperatures are expected next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, calming winds. Low 28°. W wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and cold, isolated shower chance. High 47°. Light wind.

Saturday Night: Scattered clouds with an isolated shower early, another cold night. Low 31°. Light wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a milder afternoon. High 57°. Light wind.