The Snark: Cavallari Hot Air, Prom Dates, Oscars Process, Health Tips, and Shared Behaviors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It’s all classy (or as classy as Jay can get) on Very Cavallari with Kristin looking for a new horse…or possibly a new husband. Which leads to a quick comment on bodily functions.

On Real Housewives of New Jersey a prom date doesn’t impress grandpa.

The Oscars are coming up this weekend. Critics find the nomination process unfair…but DJ thinks that maybe the system does work.

A good reason to stick with vodka.

What do male birds and male humans have in common? A lot apparently!

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.