Police: Rock Hill Teen Arrested For Purposely Coughing On Officers

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Officers have charged a 17-year-old, who was supposed to be self-quarantining, for purposely coughing on multiple officers after video evidence circulates on social media.

According to officials, officers responded to Lige Street Park on Monday around 8 p.m. in reference to a group of women fighting. Upon arrival, officers began to separate all individuals involved.

During an investigation it was identified that a teen purposely coughed on and near two Rock Hill officers. Later, officers were made aware that a video, recorded by the teen herself, was circulating on social media.

According to officers, the video confirmed that the teen intended on coughing on the officers as well as took pleasure and found humor in her actions. The teen’s social media account also displayed an issued written doctor’s order for her to be under self-quarantine, police say.

The exposed officers are now under self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continued to investigate the incident identifying the 17-year-old juvenile and charging her with Breach of Peace High and Aggravated, police say.

The juvenile was arrested on April 8 and petitioned to Family Court, according to officers. The juvenile has been released to her family under House Arrest with Voice Monitoring at the direction of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Regarding the incident, Chief Watts stated: