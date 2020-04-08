The Snark: Hip Hop Tensions and Ghost Poop, Tori’s Big Idea, Goodbye Modern Family, Life after Coronavirus, and an Interesting Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Lots of tension between Mama Dee and her son’s mother-in-law get nasty on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Heading further south to Love & Hip Hop: Miami it’s a trip down memory lane recalling a “ghost poop.”

Everybody is trying to make a buck to get through the pandemic and Tori Spelling is no different and she’s offering a virtual pic with her…for a price. But Derek has a great work around for this.

Modern Family airs its final episode tonight and there is some discussion over Sophia Vegara’s over magnified…uh… accent.

Just when will life get back to normal after the coronavirus…and what will it look like?

Thanks to their stay-at-home order, a mayor in Illinois may soon be getting a divorce after an arrest at a gathering at a local bar.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.