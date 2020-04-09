Missing 2-Year-Old From Durham Located In Maryland

The Latest:

Missing 2-year-old from Durham has been found safe in Maryland, according to officials. The father, Emerson Melendez, is also in custody.

The child and his father were located in Prince George County with the help of the Durham Police Department investigators, the State Bureau of Investigations and Prince George Fugitive Unit. All officials involved worked hard to bring the 2-year-old home safely.

The update was made around noon on Thursday.

Original Story (4/9/20):

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz. The Durham Police Department announced that they are searching for the child Thursday morning.

Rivas-Munoz has been described as a Hispanic boy, around 2’10” tall and weighing 35 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The 2-year-old was last seen wearing light blue shirt and black shorts.

According to officials, allegedly there is one abductor who has been identified as 23-year-old Emerson Melendez. Melendez has been described as a Hispanic man who is 5’10” and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Melendez also has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

He was traveling in an unknown direction with a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.