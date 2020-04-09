“Stay At Home Cinema” Movie Giveaway!

Alleviate some of the boredom while we remain under a Stay At Home order! WCCB Charlotte is giving away a selection of movies and TV shows to some of our lucky viewers. Details for each giveaway will be posted at random on WCCB’s social media accounts and to our WCCB Text Club members.

Make sure you are a member of WCCB’s Text Club by sending “WCCBVIP” to 31403 and follow WCCB Charlotte on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All winners will receive a code to redeem the digital movie or TV show online. Stay tuned for giveaway details!

Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay