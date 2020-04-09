The Snark: A ‘Turtle-napping,’ Wise Words, a Big Anniversary, and Upside for Earth, Unicorns Celebrate, and Bernie Drops Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It’s a new Married at First Sight and it seems that Katie, who is supposed to be a mental health professional, doesn’t seem to be using that mental health when it comes to helping out a turtle.

On Below Deck Sailing Yacht we hear a lot of wise words passed on from his mom…and a few other people.

Congrats to Tom Hanks on his big anniversary.

There may be one or two upsides for the Earth due to the coronavirus.

It’s National Unicorn Day and we learn from Derek on why they became extinct.

Bernie Sanders is out of the 2020 presidential race…he just didn’t look good in that one piece.

