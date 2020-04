CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You should get your stimulus check in the coming weeks. For some, it could be a lifeline. Money expert Suze Orman urges that now is not the time to make big purchases. She says save the money, make sure you have food and shelter paid for, and only make bare minimum payments on your bills.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge