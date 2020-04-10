Kannapolis Man Killed After Being Hit By Train

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police say a Kannapolis man is dead after he was hit by a train Friday morning. Officers were called to S. Main Street just before 10am after 22-year-old Emmanuel Wells was struck by a train, according to a news release.

Police say Wells was walking southbound on the train tracks when the train, which was also traveling southbound, approached him from behind. The train conductor told investigators that he made several attempts to alert Wells but he was unsuccessful.

No other information has been released at this time.