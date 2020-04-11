Local Nurse Is Giving Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – From police officers, to firefighters, to nurses these are the people putting it all on the line during this pandemic.

Tori Lindemann is one of those nurses working at Atrium Health Cabarrus. She decided she wanted give back and got a good idea of how to do that from a friend.

“She brought the idea up that we could buy from local restaurants and use that money from donations to support the front line people. So that includes police, firefighters, EMS, our hospital,” Lindmann said.

She easily reached her goal on her Go Fund Me page.

” I originally set the goal for $1,000 and I that within 20 hours maybe. I woke up the next day and the goal was already hit,” Lindmann said.

Her new goal is $3,000 and she’s over halfway there.

“I just think if we continue to help each other. I mean we’re all in it together. If we help each other we’ll come out stronger,” Lindmann said.