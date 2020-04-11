One Person Airlifted To Baptist Hospital Following Apartment Fire In Concord

CONCORD, N.C.– One person was airlifted to Baptist Hospital following an apartment fire in Concord Saturday morning.

Officials say at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11th, Concord Fire responded to a call from a neighbor regarding an apartment fire in the Wilkinson Community on Blume Avenue.

Responding crews arrived and located an active fire with one person still inside. Concord Fire was able to rescue the victim and control the fire within minutes, according to officials.

The victim was flown to the Baptist Hospital Burn Unit due to significant burns.

Authorities say the smoke alarms were working at the time of the fire. The Concord Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.