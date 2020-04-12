Matthews Police Department Says Officers Assisted In Apprehension Of Union County Vehicle Chase Suspects

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department says officers assisted in the apprehension of two suspects who fled from Monroe Police officers and Union County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Matthews Police Department received information that a suspect vehicle was about to enter Matthews on Highway 74 at about 2:03 p.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, the pursuit ended at the intersection of Windsor Square Drive and Independence Point Parkway with a short foot pursuit of one of the suspects in the vehicle.

Matthews Police Department says their officers were not involved in the vehicle pursuit but did assist in the apprehension of the suspect while on foot.

Officials say there was a minor one vehicle crash involving a Union County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a road sign, but no injuries reported from the pursuit or vehicle crash.

A man and woman were taken into custody at the scene and have been transported to the Union County Jail.