Liz, Michael and Isobel mull over the possibility that they may not be able to save Max after they find out there are several complications with his pod; Alex and Maria make amends with one another as they try to let the past stay in the past on a new Roswell, New Mexico tonight at 9 pm on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.