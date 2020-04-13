New York Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges In Iredell County

1/2

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A New York man has been arrested by Iredell County deputies on multiple drug trafficking charges on Saturday.

According to a news release, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a New York registration plate for traffic violations along I-77 north near the 61 mile marker.

Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies spoke with the occupants including 36-year-old Jason Roldan. The passengers informed deputies that they were traveling from Monroe, Georgia to Rochester, New York.

Canine “Abby” was then called to the scene to assist with the investigation and alerted deputies of the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

According to deputies, after searching the car four bags of MDMA or “Ecstasy” were located hidden inside of tennis shoes in the trunk of the vehicle. The four bags contained 181 grams or approximately 400 dosage units of MDMA.

Also, five firearms were concealed in a suitcase in the trunk, officers say. One of the guns had been reported stolen from the state of Louisiana. There was also 1,300.00 dollars in US currency seized as a result of the search.

Roldan was arrested on scene and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with; Felony Trafficking in MDMA by Possession, Felony Trafficking in MDMA by Transportation, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver MDMA, Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to deputies.