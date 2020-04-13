Reports: Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey Signs 4-Year Extension Making Him Highest-Paid Running Back In NFL History

1/12

Photo credit: The Carolina Panthers and the Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey signed a four-year contract extension worth $16M a year, according to Adam Schefter.

Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey is signing a four-year extension, averaging $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2020

This will make McCaffrey the highest paid running back in NFL history.

McCaffrey was a beast in the 2019 season. He is one of only three players in the history of the NFL to have 1,00o yards rushing and receiving in the same season, according to ESPN.

In 2019, McCaffrey had 1,387 rushing yards on 287 attempts. He also had 15 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns, according to ESPN.