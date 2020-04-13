The Snark: Before the 90 Days, Survivor, Cowboys, DoubleTree

CHARLOTTE, NC —

True love means no A/C and bizarre showers on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

On Survivor: Winners At War, Adam goes to extreme lengths to avoid getting voted off.

Dallas Cowboys players get in trouble for partying during a pandemic.

DoubleTree reveals its chocolate chip cookie recipe… but it’ll cost you.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.