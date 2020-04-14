9PM: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow “Romeo v Juliet: Dawn Of Justness”

1/15

The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, new Tuesday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW:

The Legends continue their new mission to protect the timeline from temporal aberrations – unusual changes to history that spawn potentially catastrophic consequences. When Nate, the grandson of J.S.A. member Commander Steel, unexpectedly finds himself with powers, he must overcome his own insecurities and find the hero within himself. Ultimately, the Legends will clash with foes both past and present, to save the world from a mysterious new threat.