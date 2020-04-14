A Charlotte Calendar Featuring ‘Men Of The Rail Trail’ Is Helping Local Businesses Impacted By Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Shawn Cosner wanted to help people in the service industry who have been impacted by the coronavirus. He owns 3rd Rock Events.

“Then we’re like well how do we make this fun and like entertaining,” says Cosner.

Partially inspired by all the people running on the rail trail, he partnered with Glory Days Apparel owner JD Harris.

“So the idea was really like, hey let’s create this calendar, something kind of funny and fun. At the same time we can raise money for the North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund,” says Harris.

They’re creating the first-ever ‘Men of the Rail Trail Calendar’.

Here’s how it works: nominate someone through the 3rd Rock Events website.

“Then they’ll send you an email thanking you for your nomination and then basically a payment link. For each nomination it’s five dollars which isn’t that much.”

People can vote for the top 24, then nominate the final 12. You have to pay for each nomination, with all the money going to those in the service industry.

The calendars will be ready this summer at Glory Days Apparel in South End. Those proceeds will also go to the North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.