Carowinds Extends 2020 Season Passes and Add-Ons Through 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Vice President & General Manager of Carowinds, Pat Jones, announced today that the park is extending 2020 season passes and season pass add-ons (such as all-season meal and drink deals) through 2021. As of April 8th, 2020, monthly billing has been suspended for 2020 season passholders participating in Carowinds’ “Easy Pay Program” and will remain suspended while the park is closed.

“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority, for now, is to keep everyone safe. This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank season passholders for their understanding and loyalty to Carowinds.” – Pat Jones, Vice President & General Manager of Carowinds

You can read the full passholder update here.