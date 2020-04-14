Free Virtual Design Consultation From Queen City Audio Video & Appliances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you been brainstorming your next home renovation? Queen City Audio Video & Appliances is offering free virtual design consultations that allow you to share photos of your current space and even images of items you have on your Pinterest boards. Queen City’s professionals can send back pictures and links to items that fit your vision, along with pricing and availability.

Interior design professionals are available via chat from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

To get more information, schedule an online appointment, or chat with a consultant visit www.queencityonline.com/design.html.

About Queen City Home Store:

Queen City Home Store is part of the Queen City Audio-Video-Appliances brand which has been family-owned and operated for over 68 years in the Charlotte area. The new Home Store in Pineville, NC is dedicated to providing everything you need to build your dream home. The store features working kitchens to showcase the latest in state-of-the-art appliances. Certified product specialists are there to guide you in selecting the right appliances to fit your lifestyle. In addition, the Home Store offers electronics, furniture, mattresses and more. Additionally, a team of designers are onsite to assist with in-store and custom furniture needs and includes a wall of over 1,000 fabrics to choose from. From innovative functionality and technology to the newest styles and color options, you’ll be able to enjoy the best from our home to yours. Visit www.QueenCityOnline.com/design.html for more information.