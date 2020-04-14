The Snark: Listen To Your Heart, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Better Sleep, Hot Nuts

CHARLOTTE, NC —

Just when you thought The Bachelor was bad enough — here comes a musical spinoff.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race reminds the world why autotune was invented.

The key to better sleep is closer than you think.

COVID-19 may take away an airline snack we never knew was an option.

