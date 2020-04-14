Two Men Charged For Breaking Into Business And Stealing $40,000 Worth Of Lawn Equipment

1/2 Chino Smith

2/2 James Lahargoue



IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County deputies have charged two suspects for breaking into Hoover’s Lawn & Garden and stealing lawn equipment. The business reported the incident on April 9.

When detectives responded to the business they gathered evidence showing two men entered the property, and then stole four lawn mowers, two generators, and a small battery charger, according to officials. The business estimated the stolen items value is around $40,000.

After a search nearby the business, detectives located three of the four stolen lawn mowers.

In addition, after further investigation detectives were able to identify the two suspects as 36-year-old James Lahargoue and 42-year-old Chino Smith. Based on the evidence, numerous felony arrest warrants were issued for the two suspects.

On the same day, Lahargoue was arrested without incident and charged with; Felony Attempted Breaking and or Entering to a Building, Felony Conspire to Attempted Breaking and or Entering to a Building, Three Counts of Felony Larceny, Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Larceny, and Misdemeanor First Degree Trespassing, according to deputies.

Smith was located on April 10 operating a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies then attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle; however the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. Smith was eventually pulled over on Business Park Road and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to officials, Smith was served with warrants for; Felony Fleeing to Elude, Felony Attempted Breaking or Entering to a Building, Felony Conspire to Attempted Breaking and or Entering to a Building, Three Counts of Felony Larceny, Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Larceny, and Misdemeanor First Degree Trespassing and other traffic offenses.

After Smith’s arrest, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for his residence where they located and recovered the stolen zero turn lawn mower and battery charger.