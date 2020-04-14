Two Rock Hill Teens Injured After Shooting, Attempted Murder Investigation Underway

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are investigating an attempted murder that left two teen victims in the hospital Monday night.

According to a news release, police responded to Pepper Ridge Apartments on Springsteen Road around 11 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about gun shots being heard in the area.

When officers arrived they found several live rounds of ammunition in front of the 1907 building at the apartment complex.

After further investigation, several spent shell casings were located across the parking lot along with several vehicles and buildings being damaged during the incident, police say.

While officers investigating, two 17-year-old victims arrived at Piedmont Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot injuries from the shooting, officials say.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident they are asked to call 803 329-7293.